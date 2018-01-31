MSJ laments ‘collapse’ of institutions

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) head David Abdulah hit the Office of President and Parliament for a lack of clarity in the naming of heads of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) and TT Police Service (TTPS) respectively.

He blamed recent problems in the nation’s institutions on negligence by elites and on some institutions dysfunctional and maybe rotten to the core.

Abdulah termed a fiasco the sending of a letter from President Anthony Carmona to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley purporting to replace EBC chairman Mark Ramkerrysingh by EBC member Dr Noel Kalicharan.

He related the President’s Office sending a letter blaming the episode on a typo and saying the intention had been for Kalicharan simply to be re-appointed as a member.

Saying the making of appointments to the EBC must ensure good governance, Abdulah said, “The President cannot lapse in this regard. Such negligence by high office holders must not be repeated in the future.”

He lamented the convoluted process to name a Commissioner of Police (CoP) which has left Acting CoP Stephen Williams given 11 acting appointments, even as millions of dollars have just been spent to recruit a new substantive CoP in a process so error-filled as to be unlikely to withstand public scrutiny. Abdulah listed the reported errors.

“The person recommended for the post of CoP never applied for it, the PSC was divided two-two on who should be appointed, and the Chairman of the PSC wrongfully — either in law or as process — used a casting vote to recommend Deputy Commissioner (Ag) Dulalchan for the CoP post.

He said the PSC was one member short and so was improperly constituted. Abdulah added, “Mr Dulalchan has issues that, if not satisfactorily answered, raise serious questions about his suitability to be this country’s CoP.