Mr AG, don’t play with crime

THE EDITOR: I note rather interestingly that the Attorney General has said the last government did nothing to implement the death penalty. Well, the then government and now Opposition will speak to that.

I am now more concerned that after almost two and a half years in office this Government has not implemented the death penalty, which is the law of the land, but has only tracked the 42 people on death row. The tracking has revealed that now only 30 can be hanged.

People do not want a tracking AG. We want implementation of the death penalty.

We want to see what actions have been taken other than tracking to implement the law. How many cases of the 30 have had their final appeals heard in the last two and half years?

Mr AG, tell us what are their latest positions. What time frames are still open for each of them and when you expect them to be closed?

Please don’t play politics with crime; it’s rather shameful.

KEVIN RAM via e-mail