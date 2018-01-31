Minister: Advice on policeman land issue soon

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat expects to receive legal advice on allegations levelled against a senior policeman over his acquisition of a two-acre plot of land previously occupied by a farmer and located in Central Trinidad.

On August 29, the farmer who was ordered out of the land now occupied by the policeman, wrote to the Commissioner of State lands complaining about being bullied out of the land on which he cultivated crops for close to 16 years.

The farmer who also wrote to Rambharat, told the minister that having occupied the land for 16 years he is of the view that consideration should have been given by the Commissioner of State lands to allow him (the farmer) to continue occupation.

He described his eviction from the land as suspicious and called on Rambharat to intervene.

Rambharat told Newsday that he expects to get a report from people outside of his Ministry and intends to act swiftly if his concerns are shared by these outside experts.

“I am still in the process of getting advice. I have passed all the relevant documents to the experts,” he said.

Asked what is his main concern, Minister Rambharat replied: “my concern is the allegation that a public officer was involved in a transaction that is questionable.”

“I am concerned after having perused the documents myself. I am seeking advice from people who are familiar with matters of this nature and the process which is required to deal with it.”

Rambharat noted that he received some responses on the matter but has asked for more information.

He reminded that the reason why he has not yet acted upon the farmer’s complaints was that this entails a lot of investigation.

Rambharat assured that by week’s end, a clearer picture will emerge.

Contacted for a response on allegations that resources from the corporation were used to backfill and build a bridge on the land now owned by the senior officer, Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodan said he has asked corporation CEO Reynold Seepaul for a full report and expects to have same presented at today’s statutory meeting.