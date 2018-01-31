Kaisonian runs away with scores sheets

AH VEX: Calypsonian Bro Musa displays his score sheets which he admitted to snatching from the TUCO office and running away. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI.

Calypsonian Bro Musa (Anson Alleng) yesterday sauntered into the office of the Trinibago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) on Jerningham Avenue in Belmont, and when the time was right, much like the dish that ran away with the spoon, Musa made a dash for the door and ran away with his score sheets.

He told Newsday yesterday: “I don’t know why TUCO doesn’t want to give me my scores. They instead wanted to call the police because I pulled the score sheets and ran out of the office. They said the sheets were the property of TUCO.”

Asked to explain how it actually happened Musa said: “Well I asked them to see the score sheets, they put them in my hand and as the door was opened, I ran out of the office and straight down to the media in Port of Spain.”

And indeed Bro Musa was dressed for the occasion as he turned up in Newsday in track suit and running shoes.

Musa griped he has a beef with TUCO regarding everything about Carnival and the culture.

“It have this clique in TUCO that everything is surrounded around them, and controlled by Bro Resistance (Lutalo Masimba, president of TUCO). “There is a conflict of interest where he is president of TUCO and manager of Kaiso House. How could he be manager of the tent and also head the organisation that is organising the competition?”

Bro Musa sang a song titled Woman before the judges in the bullpen for unattached calypsonians over the weekend, for a place in Saturday’s semi-final of the National Calypso Monarch competition at Skinner Park. He went to TUCO’s office to see why he is not in the competition. He said: “I still don’t understand why.”

Bro Musa, who sang in position 17, attained scores ranging between 86 and 62 from the nine judges. He accused TUCO of victimising him over the years because he always takes his grouses to the media.

“They have been spreading lies about me, so much so, that some radio stations don’t play my music. But they are interfering with my culture and my life and I want to bring the discussion in the public. After singing for 30 years I have gotten nothing in return.”

When contacted yesterday, Resistance said: “There are judges and, as far as I am aware, the judges’ decision is final. If he has a query with the scores, there is a procedure for that. He can either write to the Adjudication Management Committee or the Adjudication Review Committee. While I have overall responsibility, I don’t have anything to do with the competition aspect. There is a system to produce that competition aspect.”

About Bro Musa not benefiting as a calypsonian, Resistance said he has a lot of options. “We have a welfare/grievance officer, he would also belong to a zone so he could take his complaints to his zonal executive and they would relay his matter to the general council.”