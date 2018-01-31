Johnson siblings shine at chess awards

President of the TTCA Sonja Johnson, left, Krista-Lee Lookit, marketing manager at Pizza Hut, right, along with chess winners.

Siblings Joshua and Gabriella Johnson both won Under-20 awards when the Prize Giving Ceremony for the 2018 National Youth and Junior Chess Championships was held at the Pan American Life Building in Port of Spain, on Sunday.

Joshua won the Under-20 Absolute crown, while Gabriella took home the Under-20 Girls title at the ceremony. The TT Chess Association (TTCA) was delighted with the level of participation for the 2018 edition of the National Youth Chess Championships, which boasted of 106 participants. The tournament, which was held earlier this month, proved to be very competitive which was evidenced by the need for playoffs to determine final rankings for four different categories.

Chief organiser for the National Youth Championships, Naresh Bhola, who worked with several members of the TTCA executive, was lauded for his efforts as well as Bhisham Soondarsingh, for his role in organising the National Junior tournaments.

The TTCA also recognised the commitment from the various coaches who heeded the call in ensuring that their students participated in the various categories and were on site to provide encouragement.

The TTCA is also grateful for the services of the chief arbiter, Roderick Noel, who continues to demonstrate high levels of professionalism in the conduct of his duties while ensuring that the tournaments are run smoothly and that any issues were resolved in a timely manner. Roderick was ably supported by several arbiters and assistant arbiters including David Martin, Sandy Razark, Bhisham Soondarsingh, Keevin James, Quintin Cabralis, Quinn Cabralis, Dev Soondarsingh, Joshua Johnson, Sadiqah Razark and Adrian Winter Atwell.

Also making the National Chess Championship a success were the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago, title sponsor Pizza Hut and Pan American Life.

The TTCA president Sonja Johnson said, “The positive response to this event is very heartening and demonstrates the tremendous promise for the development of chess in Trinidad and Tobago.”

HONOUR ROLL:

Under-8 Girls: Reunice Martin - St Ursula’s Girls Anglican Primary School

Under-8 Absolute: Taydan Balliram - San Fernando TML Primary School

Under-10 Girls: Cayleigh Manocha - Cedar Grove Private School

Under-10 Absolute: Sanjiv Joseph - Arima Boys RC School

Under-12 Girls: Zara La Fleur - Atwell’s Educational Institute

Under-12 Absolute: Brad Munroe-Browne - St Xavier’s Private School

Under-14 Girls: Anusha Saha - Naparima Girls High School

Under-14 Absolute: Keshav Maharaj - ASJA Boys College

Under 16 Girls: WCM Shemilah James - St Francois Girls College

Under 16 Absolute: CM Alan-Safar Ramoutar - Naparima College

Under 18 Girls: WIM Gabriella Johnson - St. Joseph’s Convent, POS

Under 18 Absolute: FM Isaiah Mc Intosh - Presentation College, San Fernando

Under 20 Girls: WIM Gabriella Johnson

Under 20 Absolute: FM Joshua Johnson