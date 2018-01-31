Gangoo keeps Naparima perfect in schools cricket

An excellent performance by Justyn Gangoo kept Naparima College perfect when round two of the PowerGen Secondary Schools 50-over Cricket League took place, yesterday.

Gangoo snatched three for 12 and scored an unbeaten 56 to guide Naparima College to a six-wicket win over Barrackpore West Secondary at the latter’s school ground.

Gangoo’s bowling spell helped dismiss Barrackpore West for 180 in 49.2 overs. Batting for Barrackpore Vikash Ramsawak scored 36, while Ravindra Ramkissoon pitched in with 30. Ryan Bandoo also snatched 1/45 for Naparima.

In reply, Gangoo’s unbeaten half century steered Naparima to 181/4 as Naparima made it two wins from as many matches.

In the other match played yesterday, Fatima College recorded a convincing 165-run over Carapichaima East Secondary at the latter’s home ground.

Fatima posted 267/8 with Andel Nicholas hitting 94 and Wendell George scoring 33. Ranjiv Droojansingh (3/39) and Renaldo Lezama (3/47) took three wickets apiece.

Joshua Araujo-Wilson and Jacob Young-Kassim both snatched three wickets for Fatima, taking 3/25 and 3/47 respectively as Carapichaima were dismissed for 102 in 25.4 overs. Batting for Carapichaima, Lezama top scored with 30.

The other two matches were postponed. Hillview College will play St Benedict’s College today as the field at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado was not in suitable condition. The Signal Hill-Presentation Chaguanas match was postponed because Signal Hill could not get a flight from Tobago.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Barrackpore West 180 (Vikash Ramsawak 36, Ravindra Ramkissoon 30, Justyn Gangoo 3/12, Ryan Bandoo 1/45) vs Naparima 181/4 (Justyn Gangoo 56 not out, A Dhanraj 1/37). Naparima won by six wickets.

Fatima 267/8 (Andel Nicholas 94, Wendell George 33, Ranjiv Droojansingh 3/39, Renaldo Lezama 3/47) vs Carapichaima East 102 (25.4 overs) (R Lezama 30, James Duncan 15, Joshua Araujo-Wilson 3/25, Jacob Young-Kassim 3/47). Fatima won by 165 runs.