Cop arrested for allegedly trying to sell bulletproof vests

A police constable who, on Monday, tried to sell two police bulletproof vests has been arrested.

The constable, who works at the Central Police Division, and two other men were being questioned by members of the Professional Standards Bureau up to late yesterday.

If charged, he will appear before a Princes Town magistrate later this week.

According to a police report, on Monday evening a team of police including Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, Supt Pardassie, Insp Don Gajadhar and Sgt Ramlogan, went to Ramlal Trace, Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore and intercepted a black pick up van. The occupants were ordered to get out.

The police officer and two other occupants tried to run, but were detained.

Reports said the 25-year-old policeman was allegedly holding a bag which contained two bulletproof vests.

The three men were arrested and taken to the Princes Town CID.

Police later searched the policeman’s home on Penal Rock Road, Moruga and found three guns, also the property of the police.

Senior police officers told Newsday they had information that the policeman was on his way to sell the vests and guns.