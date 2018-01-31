Bloodiest month ever – murder toll at 60

The murder toll for the year stood at 60 yesterday, the highest ever recorded in a one-month period in this country.

With one day remaining in January, Homicide officers said the 60 murders represented an increase from last year’s 52 for the same period.

Central Division recorded the highest number with 12 while the Southern, Northern and Port of Spain Divisions accounted for the rest.

Last week Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, head of the National Security Council, summoned the heads of the four divisions and asked them to find new strategies

He also asked them to continue the drive to rid their respective divisions of illegal arms and ammunition.

Police say the detection rate in solving murders continues to be low because members of the pubic who witness murders or who may have information are afraid to come forward.

They also believe that if the border protection agency is set up, it could decrease the guns and drugs coming in.