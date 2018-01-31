Bajans snatch Red Force pride

Barbados pacer Kemar Roach, right, took three wickets yesterday to help destroy the Red Force in the Regional Super50 opener at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Barbados snatched the pride of Red Force yesterday, crushing their rivals by 171 runs in the opening match of the Regional Super50 Tournament at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Batting first, the hosts compiled a testing 278 for eight from their 50 overs with half-centuries from Kevin Stoute (74) and Roston Chase (50). TT off-spinner Sunil Narine was his typical frugal self with two for 29 from 10 overs, while Sheldon Cottrell (3/52) and Roshon Primus (3/70) were alos among the wickets but more expensive.

In reply, however, the Red Force batting showed no resistance to the Bajan pace attack and crumbled to 107 all out in 21.3 overs. Only three batsmen reached double figures and it was left to Sunil Narine, batting at No.8, to get the Red Force to triple figures. The left-handed batsman struck an attacking 51 off 28 balls (seven fours, three sixes) that gave little to cheer in a heavy defeat. Kemar Roach (3/33), Miguel Cummins (4/35) and Carlos Brathwaite (2/32) did the bulk of the damage while off-spinner Ashley Nurse (1/2) chipped in with the final wicket.

The Red Force had an abysmal start to their chase, slumping to 17 for four with Evin Lewis (5), Tion Webster (0), Amir Jangoo (0) and Jason Mohammed (4) all back in the pavilion following a flurry of wickets from pacer Kemar Roach.

Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin tried to repair the damage as he has done throughout the four-day season but wickets kept tumbling. Ncholas Pooran, in his first game back since his one-year ban from regional cricket, was dismissed for 12 off 14 balls to give medium pacer Carlos Brathwaite his first wicket. And when Ramdin fell to quickie Miguel Cummins for 18, the writing was on the wall for the former champions. Narine, with defeat certain, took the attack to the Bajans with some lusty blows to delay the defeat.

The Red Force are coming off a horrendous showing in the regional four-day season where they finished dead last with two wins, five defeats and three draws.

The Super50 tournament offers the Red Force a chance at redemption as this country boasts an impressive record in this format.

TT have won a record 11 regional 50 overs titles and two of the last three.

Scores: BARBADOS PRIDE 278/8 (50 overs) - Kevin Stoute 74, Roston Chase 50, Shai Hope 47, Jonathan Carter 37; Sheldon Cottrell 3-52, Roshon Primus 3-70, Sunil Narine 2-29 vs RED FORCE 107 all out (21.3 overs) - Sunil Narine 51, Denesh Ramdin 18, Nicholas Pooran 12; Miguel Cummins 4-35, Kemar Roach 3-33, Carlos Brathwaite 2-32.