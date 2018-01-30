Valencia Sec violence

Eastern Division police yesterday had to deal with an all-out brawl at the Valencia Secondary School, after a group of girls reportedly scaled a locked gate at the school's main entrance to fight with female students.

Several teachers and students ran for safety as the invading girls began hurling debris. The school's security guards tried to restore order, but were outnumbered by the attackers. Several videos of the fracas were posted on social media and in one video a girl appeared to have her blouse ripped off by a female student.

Sources at the school said teachers and pupils had to lock themselves in classrooms before the police arrived.