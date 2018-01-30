TTOC president to tackle corruption in sport

TTOC president Brian Lewis

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, Brian Lewis, is set to join an expert panel addressing corruption in sport at the 2018 Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) Sport Integrity Forum in Rome, Italy, today.

Lewis, who is also president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), is one of six specially invited panellists, who will lead discussions under the theme, “Kicking corruption out of sport: How can we avoid a legacy of distrust, dishonesty and fraud?”

Lewis has always been a strong proponent of integrity in sport and the Olympic Movement, with good governance being one of three pillars central to the transformation of the TTOC into a modern and dynamic organisation. He says SIGA will play an essential role in a similar modernisation process in the governance of global sport.

Lewis will be joined by Cindy Smith, director of United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI); Jane Purdon, director of Governance and Leadership, UK Sport; Nicola Bonucci, head of Legal Affairs, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Pablo Quiñones, former chief of Strategy, Policy and Training of the US Department of Justice (Criminal Fraud Section); and Raffaele Cantone, president of the Italian National Anti-Corruption Authority.

With sports reputation being increasingly plagued by governance issues at the highest levels, the panel will tackle solutions to eradicate corruption from sport, including the roles of law enforcement and the media.