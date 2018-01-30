Selena gets a new home

Selena Khan with her children at their old Cunupia apartment home. They had to find new lodgings after Khan received an eviction notice.

Selena Khan and her three young sons now have a place to call home.

Khan, 28, told Newsday yesterday that after several failed attempts, she has been able to secure rental of a two bedroom apartment for her and her sons, Darian, seven, Darren, six and fourteen-month-old Damien.

The family was given notice to leave their rented apartment in Chin Chin Road, Cunupia after Khan’s common-law husband, 39-year-old Dayanand Dookie died from a single stab wound to the chest during an argument on January 19. The couple had been together for nine years and Khan said she was abused throughout the relationship.

Khan said the previous landlord told her Dookie’s death constituted a breach of contract.

A Newsday reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged to pay the family’s rent for the next four months.

The reader and Khan were scheduled to meet yesterday afternoon to finalise the arrangement. Khan said she had checked out other apartments but was turned away.

“I am just so happy and so relieved that we have somewhere to start over,” she said yesterday.

“I did try sleeping in the old apartment last night but it was too hard. I kept seeing his face and thinking about what happened that day.

“I am so glad that we are able to get somewhere safe with enough space for the children and it is close to the boys’ school, so dropping them off will be easy.”

The family has also been promised assistance with food, baby items and school supplies.

Khan said Dookie’s relatives also pledged to return his maxi taxi. She said she is grateful for all the assistance given to her and intends to start job-hunting as soon as she settles in her new apartment.

“We will move in by January 31 because when I move my stuff from the old apartment, I won’t have anywhere to put it right away, so I will move in the new one the same day. I want to get a job so I can start saving for my children. I will have to put the baby in daycare but I will make it work.”