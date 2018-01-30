Khan is top cricketer in South East Zone

Sponsor of the South East Zone competitions, Ashmead Ali, left, presents the Cricketer of the Year trophy to Shane Khan of Sancho/St Julien.

Shane Khan of Sancho/St Julien Sports Club grabbed the top honour of Cricketer of the Year when the South East Zone of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) held their annual prize-giving awards function on Saturday evening.

The all-rounder, playing in division one, scored 551 runs for an average of 55.1. He also snatched 24 wickets for 324 runs at 13.5 runs per dismissal.

Khan topped the field of the Five Cricketers of the Year which also included Ryan Baksh (Biche), Anderson Agard (Cushe), Allem Mohammed (Christian Conquerors) and Zared Saugh (Forest Reserve).

Club honours were shared as Nazarite Sports Club clinched the senior division and T20 crowns, and shared the 40-Overs title with Biche; Sancho/St Julien Sports Club won the division one title and was also adjudged Club of the Year; and St Julien Sports and Cultural Club emerged champions of division two.

The Youth Cricketer of the Year award went to Avinash Mahabirsingh, an Under-17 cricketer who was joined on the honour roll by Khaleem Mohammed (Under-13), Cephas Cooper (Under-19) and women’s cricketer Shania Abdool.

The well-attended function was staged at the Tahir Ali Centre on La Paille Extension Road in Princes Town.

In attendance were president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath, and fellow executive members Arjoon Ramlal (general secretary), Dr Allen Sammy (first vice-president) and Baldath Mahabir.

Also accepting an invitation extended by chairman of the zone, Kelvin Mohammed, were Gowrie Roopnarine, chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, councillor Lutchmi Narine Ramdhan (St Julien/Princes Town North), and Parasram Singh, president of the TT Scorers and Umpires Union.

Special awards were also presented to Shazam Aziz who was named Administrator of the Year; Emmanuel Rampersad was acknowledged for his Long and Meritorious Service; Sewdhan Singh emerged Umpire of the Year; Faoud Bassarath was adjudged Coach of the Year; and new club President’s Associates were announced as Most Disclipined Club.