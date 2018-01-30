Hillview aim to continue winning form

Defending champions Hillview College will face newly promoted St Benedict’s College when round two of the PowerGen Secondary Schools 50-over Cricket League bowls off at 10 am, today.

The teams had contrasting starts to the season. St Benedict’s, playing in the top flight for the first time, suffered a five-wicket defeat to the consistent Naparima College. St Benedict’s were dismissed for a dismal 111 in 34.2 overs batting first. Captain Mbeki Joseph and Antonio Gomez both scored 24, while Shadell Soogrim took three wickets for zero runs and Ryan Bandoo grabbed 3/24 for Naparima.

In reply, Kyle Roopchand struck an unbeaten 75 to guide Naparima to 115/5 in 23.1 overs. Jonathan Frederick was the best bowler for St Benedict’s taking 2/25.

Hillview were led by Ronaldo Forester in their opening round 44-over contest because of rain against Presentation College, Chaguanas. Forester top scored with 42 to guide Hillview to 165 all out in exactly 44 overs. Jadon Bryce and Navin Bidaisee also made valuable contributions scoring 33 and 32 respectively. Isaiah Ali was the chief destroyer for Presentation taking 5/22, while Darius Gopaul snatched 2/23.

Forester returned to take 3/16 to help dismiss Presentation for 107 in 38.3 overs to wrap up a 58-run win. Rickash Boodram and TeShawn Alleyne were also among the wickets grabbing 3/14 and 2/25 respectively. Joel Sutherland top scored with 19 for Presentation. Hillview will play St Benedict’s at the former’s home ground at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado.

In other matches today, Barrackpore West Secondary will face Naparima College, Presentation College Chaguanas will play Signal Hill Secondary and Carapichaima East Secondary will tackle Fatima College.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Barrackpore West vs Naparima at Barrackpore West

Hillview vs St Benedict’s at Honeymoon Park

Presentation Chaguanas vs Signal Hill at Presentation

Carapichaima East vs Fatima at Carapichaima East