Fire destroy UWI in Courts All Sectors netball

FIRE gutted UWI 47-13 when action in the Premiership Division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League continued.

Jameela McCarthy was in tremendous shooting form in last weekend’s game at the Maloney Indoor Arena, with the goal-shoot netting 39 of her 41 attempts. Goal-attack Simone Morgan scored the other eight goals for the winners. Sanya Jarvis scored nine goals, Zakiya McKenna and Nicola Solomon got two each for the students.

In Championship Division action, Police defeated Defence Force 38-29 with Donessa Wickham scoring 24 goals, Jeselle Navarro 12 and Giselle Norton scoring two goals for the winners while Makeda Pierre had 15, Joxy Sprott 13 and Samantha Kinsale one for the Army/Coast Guard team.

UTC stopped TSTT 34-23 with Dionne James scoring 25 and Ayanna Peters nine goals while Sophia Harper netted 12 goals, Candic Gibbs six and Chantael Perry five for the “hello girls.”