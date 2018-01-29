Just In
Monday 29 January 2018
Unc claims govt in secret deal with Sandals

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The Opposition UNC is claiming the PNM administration has entered into a secret deal with multinational hotel resort chain Sandals International to enter the Tobago market.

The party cited a written response by Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe to a parliamentary query by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

Cudjoe also stated that No Man’s Land in Tobago has been placed in the hands of a special-purpose company chaired by Neil Wilson.

Wilson is the former chairman of the Tobago arm of the PNM.

 

