Tuesday 30 January 2018
Crime and Court

Teens arrested for Oropune murder

The eight year old boy who was orphaned last Thursday may have been made an orphan by two teenage boys.

Police have two teenagers – ages 15 and 16 – in custody for the murder of Francis Stafford who was killed near his home in Oropune Gardens, Piarco. Newsday was told the two teens were arrested by police the same night Stafford was killed, after relatives told police about threats which he had been receiving from gang members in the weeks leading up to his death.

The two boys, according to police sources, are currently assisting with the investigation but no charges have yet been laid against them.

