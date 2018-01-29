TCL workers protest
Scores of Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) workers staged an early morning prayer meeting and protest to denounce plans by the company to retrench workers.
Workers are claiming the company is imposing a wave of redundancies as its method of retrenchment to the workforce.
Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) branch president Ahmad Mohammed said the company has also refused to meet with the union to discuss the situation though he expressed optimism that a meeting would be held next Monday.