Sparrow loses land case

Sparrow

Calypso icon Slinger Francisco, better known by his sobriquet The Mighty Sparrow, has lost his claim against a Diego Martin woman over the unlawful erection of a galvanised fence along the parcel of land he said belonged to him at Four Roads, Diego Martin.

Francisco’s claim was thrown out by Justice Frank Seepersad in the Port of Spain High Court on Monday.

The judge also ruled that Sharon Toussaint - who claimed the property was not Francisco’s since he gave it to her father Vivian Herbert, by deed of gift in March 1989 - provided land and building tax receipts to show that she was in undisturbed possession of the property.

Sparrow was ordered to pay $14,000 in costs.