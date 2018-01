Man’s body fished out of Usine Pond Man's body fished out of Usine Pond

The body of a man believed to be between 25 to 30 years old, was pulled out of the Usine Ste Madeleine pond around mid-day today.

The body which was found inside a white AD wagon is yet to be identified.

Officers from Homicide Three, Ste Madeleine Police Station and Southern Division are currently on the scene.