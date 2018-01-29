Fiery protest at Penal school
ANGRY residents of Penal burned debris in the roads early this morning to protest the closure of the St Dominic’s RC School.
They are calling on the authorities to build a new school as the existing one at Oliverie Drive is plagued with infrastructural problems.
For more than a year, students have been attending classes at the St Dominic’s RC Parish Hall as well as the community centre.
Parents said the Education Ministry is aware of the problems, but no one seems to care about the students’ welfare.