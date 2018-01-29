Just In
Tuesday 30 January 2018
FFOS on Manzan Highway: More planning needed

Gary Aboud, secretary of Fisherman and Friends of the Sea Hall of Justice, PoS. Monday, January 22, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Secretary of environmental watchdog group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud has knocked defenders of the proposed Manzanilla extension to the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, saying while his organisation is not necessarily against infrastructural development, he believes more cost-effective and environmentally friendly options should be explored.

In a release issued this morning, Aboud responded to criminology professor Ramesh Deosaran, who said the highway extension would prove beneficial to the fishing industry and questioned government's motives behind the highway construction in light of the closure of several large companies.

