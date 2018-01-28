Top cop to get 12th extension

Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams’ appointment would have come to an end on Wednesday. However, sources revealed he has been given a 12th extension until April 1, pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

Additionally, the tenure of Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman Dr Marie Therese Gomes comes to an end today, but sources also revealed that Gomes could be re-appointed by President Anthony Carmona to serve a second term.

Newsday was told government could reject Gomes’ re-appointment, and well-placed sources revealed yesterday that people within the government are not pleased with the selection of the PSC’s nominees for the post of Commissioner.

The PSC nominated acting Deputy Commissioner Deodath Doolalchan for the post of Commissioner. He was also nominated for the post of Deputy Commissioner. According to sources, acting DCP Harold Phillip, appears second on the list for the post of Commissioner, Williams appears third. Doolalchan and Phillip never applied to be Commissioner but did so for Deputy Commissioner when the vacancies were advertised. However during the interview session, they were asked by Gomes if they were interested in the post of Commissioner.

Some of the shortlisted people for the post of Commissioner said this should not have happened, and they believe the selection process was compromised. Some of the shortlisted candidates said they are not ruling out seeking judicial review of the PSC’s decision. A government source said yesterday that with all the controversy surrounding the PSC’s nominee, queries over how the selection was carried out are being made. Government is looking at the option of not going with the PSC’s choice and asking for the whole process to be scrapped.

This will mean that either Williams will continue to act or will be sent on his 27 months leave which will take him into pre-retirement. If this happens, Phillip, the next most senior officer, will act pending the recruitment of a new commissioner.