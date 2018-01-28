Paula Mae Weekes gets instruments today

President-elect Paula Mae Weekes at the opening of the 2009 Law Term.

President-elect Paula Mae Weekes will today be presented with her Instruments of Election to President from Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George in a brief ceremony at 11 am in the Diplomatic Reception Lounge of Parliament, Level 2, Tower D, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.

Media houses will have a very brief question and answer period with Weekes, with no personal questions allowed, followed by a photo opportunity of her touring the Parliament Chamber with the Presiding Officers.

On January 19, Weekes as sole nominee of both the Government and Opposition was declared to be elected President by Annisette-George, chairman of the Electoral College of Members of both Houses of Parliament. Weekes will take her oath of office at a later date, even as incumbent President Anthony Carmona’s term ends in March.