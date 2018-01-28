Killed while liming at bar

A father of one was shot and killed while liming at a bar in Princes Town yesterday morning. The killing of 42-year-old Brent Richardson has now increased the murder toll to 56 for the year.

Police said, at about midday Richardson and some friends were liming at Market Street, Princes Town when a man with a gun walked up to the group and shot Richardson to the back of his head.

The man then ran towards the promenade. Richardson was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died while undergoing emergency surgery. An eyewitness said when Richardson was shot, patrons scampered for safety.

“I mean this is the heart of the town and broad daylight they came and shoot a man. This is madness,” the eyewitness said. When Newsday visited the family’s home at Lothians Road, Princes Town, relatives said they were still trying to come to terms with the killing.

Marvin Richardson said he was not aware of any threats made on his brother’s life. He said Brent worked as a labourer.

Marvin described his brother as a “happy go lucky” man. Marlon Douglas, 41, said while the family would be grieving, he does not wish any malice towards the killer or his family.

“We don’t want an eye for an eye or a tooth for a tooth. We are praying for this person and his family. We are praying for a deliverance. I am sure that family would be hurting. We forgive him.”

Richardson was one of seven siblings. An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in Port of Spain today.