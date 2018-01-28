Haiti edge Canada to reach World Cup

Canada’s Gabrielle Carle, right, shoots at goal as Haitian goalie Kerly Theus is alert to the danger in the 3rd/4th playoff yesterday at the CONCACAF U-20 Championships.

Haiti booked their spot in the 2018 FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup yesterday, exacting revenge against Canada 1-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva in the 3rd/4th playoff of the CONCACAF U-20 Championships The Haitians fell to a 4-0 defeat to the Canadians during their final group game last Monday after opting to rest the majority of their players having already qualified to the latter stages of the tournament.

They were ready for the task yesterday, scoring the only goal of the game in the 18th minute when their captain and star striker Nerilia Mondesir slipped Sherly Jeudy through on goal, and the attacker rifled the ball into the back of the net. Both teams battled for possession in the middle of the field throughout the game as chances were limited by both teams.

Canada tried to switch gears in the second half through their captain, Gabby Carle but she was denied by Haiti’s custodian Kerly Theus. The goalkeeper brilliantly saved Carle’s chip in 47th minute to keep the lead intact early. Canada’s frustrations boiled over in the 88th minute when their substitute striker Jessica De Filippo received a straight red card for a tackle on Haitian defender Nephtalie Northe. Haiti could have secured the victory in the 90th minute, however, Canada’s goalkeeper Rylee Foster tipped Nelorde Nicolas’ powerful effort over the bar.

The Canadians were left in tears on the field as Mondesir, also named Player-of-the-Match, made a victory lap with her teammates as they were cheered on by the local spectators. Haiti became the only Caribbean team to qualify for the Women’s U-20 World Cup in France.

Squads –

Haiti: Kerly Theus (GK), Ruthny Mathurin, Naphtalie Northe, Dougenie Tabita Joseph, Betina Petit-Frere (Nelourde Nicolas), Sherly Jeudy, Nerilia Mondesir (C), Roseline Eloissaint (Rachelle Caremus), Rosianna Jean, Daniel Monique Etienne, Melchie Daelle Dumonay.

Canada: Rylee Foster (GK), Emma Regan, Ashley Cathro (Jessica De Filippo), Julia Grosso, Tanya Boychuk (Shana Flynn), Sarah Stratigakis (Nadege L’Esperance), Gabby Carle (C), Jayde Riviere, Jordyn Huitema, Ariel Young, Maya Antoine.