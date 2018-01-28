Bailey bridge for Marabella residents

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan tests the Bailey bridge which was built at Theresa Street, Marabella.

As the country continues to experience a fallout from a depressed economy, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on Saturday gave the assurance that government is committed to ensuring citizens are comfortable despite low revenue streams. Al-Rawi, who is also San Fernando West MP, was speaking to reporters after the official opening of a Bailey bridge at Theresa Street in Marabella. The original structure had collapsed in December resulting in hardship for residents. Al-Rawi was accompanied by Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan and San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello.

“We see value for money and, while we working at reducing costs, we are creating better living conditions for people,”Al-Rawi said.

He said the bridge, which was completed in collaboration with the Works and Infrastructure minister and San Fernando City Corporation, cost under $700,000. Al-Rawi said government saved millions of dollars. “The users of this bridge are the children and residents. The bridge provides an efficient means of crossing. This bridge is very important to the residents,” he said. He also commended the ministry, the corporation and volunteer contractors for the groundwork done to reduce flooding throughout San Fernando.

“We managed to clean so much of the river ways which is why San Fernando has not seen the level of flooding that the rest of country has seen not withstanding the passage of rain subsequent to Bret.”

Sinanan said the project to repair the bridge was earmarked at $2.8 million. But the ministry was able to source a Bailey bridge for under $700,000. “There are Bailey bridges in Trinidad that have been in use for ten, 20 years, so from this bridge we could get as much service out of it as possible. The intention is that later on we can construct and use this bridge somewhere else, but for the time being I think this bridge will serve the purpose for which it was intended.”