Small bands at Victoria Sq today
Thirty bands will play in today’s National Panorama Small Band semi-final round in front of Victoria Square, Park Street, Port of Spain from 1 pm.
Following is the order of appearance:
1. Trinidad Valley Harps - Feeling The Feeling
2. Antillean All Stars - We Are Conquerors
3. Fascinators Pan Symphony - Buss Head
4. Arima Golden Symphony - Du Du Yemi aka Natasha
5. Highlanders - Big Girl Now
6. Revelation Institute of Performing Education - Birthday Party
7. C&B Crown Cordaans - Unforgettable
8. Panosonic Connection - Surrender
9. Northolus - Lorraine
10 Simple Song - Bandoleros
11. Harvard Harps - Buss Head
12. Mt Moriah Pan Movement - I Will Always Be There For You
13. Rock Block - Magic Drum
14. Tobago Pan-Thers - Far From Finished
15. Golden Hands - Trouble
16. Tokyo - Kaka Roach
17. T&TEC New East Side Dimension - Big Girl Now
18. Fusion Steel Ensemble - Outta De Box
19. Laventille Serenaders - Dingolay
20. Cocorite West Wind - Roti & Talkarie
21. Alpha Pan Pioneers - Prophet of Pan
22. Jay Notes - Big Girl Now
23. Pleasantville Kalamo Kings - Shakin It
24. Old Tech - Doh Tell Ah Soul
25. Tunapuna All Stars - Fly
26. Uptown Fascinators - Free Up
27. Our Boys - Big Girl Now
28. LH Pan Groove - Magic Drum
29. Tunapuna Tipica - Full of Vibes
30. Tornadoes - Rack Me Rack Me