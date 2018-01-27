Just In
Saturday 27 January 2018
Small bands at Victoria Sq today

Laventille Serenaders

Thirty bands will play in today’s National Panorama Small Band semi-final round in front of Victoria Square, Park Street, Port of Spain from 1 pm.

Following is the order of appearance:

1. Trinidad Valley Harps - Feeling The Feeling

2. Antillean All Stars - We Are Conquerors

3. Fascinators Pan Symphony - Buss Head

4. Arima Golden Symphony - Du Du Yemi aka Natasha

5. Highlanders - Big Girl Now

6. Revelation Institute of Performing Education - Birthday Party

7. C&B Crown Cordaans - Unforgettable

8. Panosonic Connection - Surrender

9. Northolus - Lorraine

10 Simple Song - Bandoleros

11. Harvard Harps - Buss Head

12. Mt Moriah Pan Movement - I Will Always Be There For You

13. Rock Block - Magic Drum

14. Tobago Pan-Thers - Far From Finished

15. Golden Hands - Trouble

16. Tokyo - Kaka Roach

17. T&TEC New East Side Dimension - Big Girl Now

18. Fusion Steel Ensemble - Outta De Box

19. Laventille Serenaders - Dingolay

20. Cocorite West Wind - Roti & Talkarie

21. Alpha Pan Pioneers - Prophet of Pan

22. Jay Notes - Big Girl Now

23. Pleasantville Kalamo Kings - Shakin It

24. Old Tech - Doh Tell Ah Soul

25. Tunapuna All Stars - Fly

26. Uptown Fascinators - Free Up

27. Our Boys - Big Girl Now

28. LH Pan Groove - Magic Drum

29. Tunapuna Tipica - Full of Vibes

30. Tornadoes - Rack Me Rack Me

