Scotiabank says ‘thank you’ to loyal customers

LOYAL CLIENTS: Savon Persad, Scotiabank's Vice President, Retail Banking & Smal Business, left, and Scotia's Sangre Grande branch manager Laura Maharaj-Ramnarine, centre, with the bank's special awardees, from 2nd left, Dennis Williams, Toolsie Mootelal, Evans Gajadhar, Krishna Bissram and Franklin Boodansingh, at an awards ceremony at the bank on Thursday.

Scotiabank hosted a cocktail event on Thursday to express appreciation to key clients at its Sangre Grande Branch.

“Scotiabank’s relationship with Sangre Grande spans just over a 50 year period. Our core purpose at Scotiabank is to help make our customers, communities and young people better off and we remain committed to this promise,” stated Savon Persad, Vice President, Retail Banking & Small Business. “Tonight is really our small way of expressing gratitude to you for the confidence shown in us. We have and will continue to listen and work with each of you as you grow into the future.” he continued. At the event, tokens of appreciation were distributed to a few key clients.

“Having been a part of this community for over 50 years, we have helped many buy their first homes, grow their small businesses and save for their children’s education.

We are happy to have been a part of their history and look forward to an even brighter future. We want to recognize some clients and businesses who have been with us for quite some time,” stated Laura Maharaj–Ramnarine, the bank’s Sangre Grande manager said.

The following clients were recognized: Dennis Williams – Dennis Williams Travel Agency; Toolsie Mootelal - Motee’s & Sons Garden Shop; Evans Gajadhar – Eastern Auto Supplies; Krishna Bissram – Bissram’s Meat Centre and Franklin Boodansingh of Boodansingh’s Grocery.