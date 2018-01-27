Scotia Kiddy Cricket a hit in Sangre Grande

This customer and his son took the time to interact with Chirpy the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket mascot during their visit to the bank’s Sangre Grande branch.

Scotiabank hosted an open house at its Sangre Grande branch this past week which included the promotion of the sport of cricket via its renowned Kiddy Cricket Programme.

Students of one of the programme’s participating schools, Cunaripo Presbyterian Primary School, along with Chirpy the Kiddy Cricket mascot, interacted with customers in the branch. Children who came with their parents or guardians were also encouraged to play cricket and told how they can become involved in the programme.

Every year, approximately 3,000 students from Primary Schools throughout the country participate in the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Programme. The programme involves two components – the practical component where they learn the basics of the game such as batting, bowling and fielding, and an academic/classroom element where cricket is incorporated into the regular school curriculum with mathematics, social studies and art and craft to name a few.