Revue to host ladies night

After days of being in limbo over its future, the Kalypso Revue is expected to host a ‘Ladies’ show tonight at its Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) headquarters, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain. This, after the tent yesterday received a promise of an additional $50,000 from the government to assist with its expenses for the remainder of the Carnival season.

On Tuesday, the Revue’s manager Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osuna told a news conference the tent’s future was uncertain because of a lack of corporate sponsorship and government funding. On that occasion, he said the tent, founded by late calypso icon Aldwyn Roberts (Lord Kitchener), needed an estimated $500,000 to carry out its agenda.

The government, through Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, subsequently pledged $100,000 to assist with expenses, which Osuna regarded as grossly inadequate.

Osuna yesterday said the government has since agreed to give the tent an additional $50,000. This means Revue now has a total of $150, 000 from the government to assist with its activities.

Osuna said he was told the cheque was prepared for the tent. However, he said he would not be able to collect it until Monday. “But it is still not enough because $50,000 would be for the hall and another $150,000 for a weeks salary,” he said. Nevertheless, Osuna said he has organised a three-on-one ladies show for today at 8.30 pm.

“But I still do not know what will happen for the rest of the season.” Tent managers and calypsonians have complained about the lack of corporate sponsorship and State assistance during the season.

Several tents, including Divas and Icons, also were forced recently to cancel shows because of poor patronage during opening night.