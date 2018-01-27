Promenade chess tournament this weekend

Participants at the Promenade Chess Club International City Chess Tournament and Family Day, last year.

The Promenade Chess Club International City Chess Tournament and Family Day will take place at the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain, today and tomorrow. People interested in playing in the open tournament must pay $100, while children are required to pay $50. Action starts at 10 am on both days. A movie about chess will be shown on both days to teach people about the game. The organisers are hoping to create a bridge that brings people together, build individuals and friendships and develop sportsmanship.

KFC and Mario’s are among the sponsors of the tournament.