Police officer escapes attempted abduction

Police are searching for two men who attempted to abduct a police corporal yesterday morning.

The corporal, who is assigned to the Pinto Road police post, was going into his Tunapuna house when the two men came out from nearby bushes and ambushed him, put handcuffs on him and bundled him in the back seat of his own car.

The men drove off with the policeman, but he was thrown out of the car a short distance away.

The car was later found abandoned in Arima, with all his personal belongings missing.