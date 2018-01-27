Katzenjammers opens Savannah party
Tobago's Petrotrin Katzenjammers will start “de Panorama” on Sunday at 1 pm playing Explainer’s Lorraine.
Twenty-eight bands will compete in the National Panorama medium and large bands semi-finals also being called Savannah Party at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Katzenjammers is the first of 14 bands in the medium band category. Defending champions Pan Elders is in fifth position.
In the large band category, NLCB Fonclaire will play at position one. Top scoring band in the preliminaries, bp Renegades, will perform in tenth position with Massy Trinidad All Stars, last year’s winner, playing at number two. The bands will perform in this order on Sunday:-
Medium conventional bands -
1. Petrotrin Katzenjammers - Lorraine
2. Sangre Grande Cordettes - Meet Superblue
3. Potential Symphony - Government Boots
4. Arima Angel Harps - Pan In A Minor
5. Pan Elders - Limbo Break
6. NGC Couva Joylanders - Nah Do Dat
7. Pamberi - Fiery
8. Power Stars - Stranger
9. Petrotrin Siparia Deltones - Leave Me Alone
10. Carib Dixieland - Big Girl Now
11. Courts Sound Specialists - Swing of Laventille
12. NLCB Buccooneers - I Love Being Me
13. NLCB Valley Harps - Sweet Soca Man
14. Curepe Scherzando - Buss Head
Large conventional bands -
1. NLCB Fonclaire - Inside The Festival
2. Massy Trinidad All Stars - Lighting Flash
3. RBC Redemption Sound Setters - Long Time
4. Skiffle - Hello
5. Phase II Pan Groove (in partnership with HADCO) - Hello
6. Shell Invaders - Inside The Festival
7. MHTL Starlift - Full of Vibes
8. NGC La Brea Nightingales - Inside The Festival
9. Nutrien Silver Stars - Lighting Flash
10. bp Renegades - Year For Love
11. Desperadoes - Year For Love
12. Republic Bank Exodus - Sweet For Days
13. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps - Sweet For Days
14. FC Supernovas - Sweet For Days.