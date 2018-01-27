Indarsingh: Who stopped gas flow?

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh publicly demanded to know who instructed the supply of gas from the National Gas Company (NGC) to the Caribbean Nitrogen Company (CNC) to be turned off. He was speaking in Friday’s debate in the House of Representatives on Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim’s private motion hitting the Government’s handling of the economy.

“It pains me that someone in the Government or NGC advised that the gas be shut off to CNC, and 400 people are now on the breadline and there is a loss of foreign exchange.

“We must dig deeper to find out whether the Government, led by Dr Keith Rowley, had sanctioned the shutting off of the gas.” Indarsingh demanded to know the future of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and its role in the country’s diversification.

Saying the Government’s audits into all ministries has cost $31 million, he accused them of failing to say how much money is owed to contractors, even as contractor lobby the Joint Consultative Committee has said $4 billion is owed.

At prompting from Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, Indarsingh complained that Rowley had made 18 overseas trips in the past 28 months.