CONCACAF boss pleased with TT’s hosting

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani has extended gratitude to the Trinidad and Tobago public, the TT Football Association and stakeholders for its part in the staging of the ninth edition of the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship.

Montagliani issued a statement yesterday ahead of today’s final featuring United States and Mexico and the third place playoff between Haiti and Canada at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

“It has been a great privilege to celebrate the ninth edition of our CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Montagliani.

“We are grateful to TTFA and the local community for their support and passion for football. The high level of play of all the teams in Trinidad and Tobago has demonstrated real growth in the women’s game across the region, something we at CONCACAF are very proud of,” Montagliani added. TTFA president David John-Williams paid tribute to all those who contributed to the successful staging of the tournament.

“The TTFA is always honoured to host high level tournaments of this nature and endeavour to do so at a high standard even with ongoing financial constraints,” John-Williams said.

“A lot of work went into planning and infrastructure for the championship and we are pleased to see our efforts stand out especially with the playing surface which stood up to the rigorous schedule despite some adverse predictions.

“We must thank the members of the Local Organising Committee headed by Carol Ayoung as well as the many volunteers who religiously came out to do their part.

“Our main partner, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, also played a huge role through the Ministries of National Security, Health, Works and Transport, Sport and the the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago,” the TTFA president added.

CONCACAF General Secretary Phillipe Moggio will be present at the Ato Boldon Stadium today for the final and will be joined by other CONCACAF and TTFA officials. There will be an awards ceremony immediately following the final.