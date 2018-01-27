Canadians appeal for lost meds

Canadian Cheryl Cyrus is appealing to the person who found her bag at Mid Centre Mall in Chaguanas on Wednesday to return the medication which was in the bag.

Cyrus, 37, is here on vacation with her Trinidadian husband Terry and their four children. At 1 pm on Wednesday, during an outing, Cyrus said, her husband accidentally left the handbag on top of the car while they were in the mall’s car park, forgot it and drove off.

“We were just getting into the vehicle when he put the bag on top of the car to take a pill,” Cyrus said. “Then he got in and drove off, completely forgetting the bag was on the hood.”

Cyrus said the bag contained Terry’s medication to control his high blood pressure and some jewellery.

“Our wedding bands, a few other rings and a necklace were in the bag, along with four bottles of my husband’s blood pressure medication. “I’m more than certain we won’t get the jewellery back, but we need the medication.

“We went back to the mall when we got home and realised our mistake and we went into the supermarket (Massy), where a supervisor told us someone had picked the bag up and was trying to signal us as we were driving away, but we didn’t see them.”

Cyrus said she doesn’t think the medication can be obtained locally.

Anyone wishing to contact Cyrus about the lost bag and medicine can contact her on Whatsapp at 12262310305 or call 388-8162.