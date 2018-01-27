Calypso Rose for NAPA concert

Calypso Rose will be taking time off from her 2018 Far From Home world tour to perform on February 8 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) Port of Spain.

Billed as I Thank Thee Her Majesty: Calypso Rose in concert, the event comes after Rose (McArtha Linda Sandy Lewis) performed at 98 sold-out shows in Europe and North America, winning a prestigious French Grammy Award for platinum album sales and being bestowed with TT’s highest national award. Calypso Rose is coming home to say thanks.

Her manager Jean Michel Gibert told Newsday yesterday: “Rose has a very heavy schedule: from the beginning of the year she has been performing in Martinique, Guadeloupe, New York, and is now in Canada performing to sold-out crowds. This is just amazing!”

For the NAPA show Rose will have her local-born, UK-based Corey Atheleny Wallace work with Nailah Blackman’s band as musical director for her performance.Wallace is part of Rose’s international band, which accompanies her around the world. The playbill will also feature soca legend SuperBlue, soca star Machel Montano, Blackman and panman Johann Chuckaree, who will open the show. Gibert said there will also be other surprise guests on the night.

He said Rose is particularly excited to return home for the show.

“She really wants to thank the public for their support over the years, and the government for recently awarding her with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in recognition of all the work she has done for calypso and the culture of TT.”

Patrons no doubt will be looking forward to hearing that gem of her 1978 hit calypso I Thank Thee, after which the concert is named. Calypso Rose took the National Calypso Monarch title that year with that song and Her Majesty.

Showtime is 8 pm and the show is expected to finish at 11.30 pm.