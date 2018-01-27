A Journey to Brazil rhythms

Vocalist Fabiana Masili

The African rhythms that form the basis of samba, calypso and jazz will come together in concert at Queen’s Hall on Wednesday.

Take 2 The Concert: Afro Calypso and Latin Jazz Fusion is being produced by Creative Collective Arts and has as its theme, Journey to Brazil and will pay homage to Brazilian rhythms.

Headline act is Nilson Matta’s Brazilian Voyage Band featuring Fabiana Masili, Fernando Saci, Julian Shore and Matta.

The Genesis of the Brazilian Voyage band came from a single event in 1992. Matta was asked to put a band together for an important convention about Brazilian culture at The Cooper Hiwitt Museum in New York City.

Since then Matta decided to maintain the Brazilian Voyage playing repertoire music from different regions of Brazil with their unique melodies and rhythmic patterns, said a media release.

Matta has recorded and played with artists such as Joao Bosco, Hermeto Pascoal, Nana Caymmi, Helio Delmiro, Chico Buarque de Holanda, MPB-4 and many others.

In 1985 he moved to New York City. He has become the first call of many top musicians such as Don Pullen, Joe Henderson, Paul Winter, Gato Barbieri, Kenny Barron and many more, the release said.

Matta is one of the leaders of Trio da Paz, The Brazilian Trio and The Dynamic Duet with Chico Pinheiro on guitar. He has four CDs as a leader and he is a Grammy winner with Yo Yo Ma, Nancy Wilson and Joe Henderson. With his partner Alice Schiller they have a summer camp, samba meets jazz workshops, teaching music in the USA and all over the world.

Take 2 The Concert will continue its drive to raise funds towards musical and educational projects to benefit local musicians and listeners.

Tickets are on sale at Queen’s Hall box office.

For more info: creativecollectivearts@gmail.com