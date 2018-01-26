Young stars in Spektakula Thru The Years

Winston 'Gypsy' Peters

Young calypsonians will showcase their versatility in the art form by using their performances to pay special tribute to their elders at Calypso Spektakula Thru The Years, which began last night.

Roderick “Chuck” Gordon, who won the Independence Calypso Monarch title in 2012 and was crowned National Calypso Monarch in both 2014 and 2015, becoming one of the youngest contestants to capture the title at 26, has successfully bridged soca and calypso.

Tonight he appears at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) and will entertain the audience with songs from the extensive and varied repertoire of the Mighty Sparrow, the Calypso King of the World.

Also in the cast is Aaron “Voice” St Louis, described as one of the youngest leaders of modern soca music, having burst on the scene in 2016 with Cheers to Life, becoming the youngest entertainer ever to win the International Soca Monarch title and successfully defending his title with Far From Finished.

The 24-year-old artiste will not be doing tribute songs, but is expected to showcase selections from his impressive body of work that has made him one of the most-liked young acts in the Caribbean.

Nialah Blackman, granddaughter of the late Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) and daughter of Abbi Blackman, performed with the cast last night at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, where she did interpretations of some of her grandfather’s timeless compositions.

The annual show runs for three more nights. Tonight it is at SAPA San Fernando, tomorrow at National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) and Sunday at Clifton Hill Beach Club, Point Fortin.

Among the cast are David Rudder, Baron, Rupee, Lord Nelson, Chalkdust, Gypsy, Funny, Bally, Relator, Trinidad Rio, Explainer, Rikki Jai, Edwin Yearwood, Luta, 3canal, Ronnie McIntosh, SuperBlue and Iwer George.

“It is pleasing to have these young, talented artistes on the programme,” said Spektakula Promotions’ Frank Martineau, adding; “That two have chosen to pay tribute to the calypso elders by showcasing their work, shows the respect they hold for the art form and its revered practitioners.”