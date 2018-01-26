Vidya Deokiesingh fired

Vidya Deokiesingh, the Petrotrin employee named in an internal audit into the fake oil scandal, has been fired. His dismissal was confirmed in a memorandum issued by the state-owed oil company’s Employee Relations head, Behzad Hassanali, to several managers, including the payroll administrator and the chief security officer.

The memo was sent to the managers on Wednesday and advised that the hospitality officer’s services were terminated effective the same day (January 24).

Deokiesingh, on December 8, returned to the job after a two-month absence.

It was reported that he had been transferred out of the Exploration and Production Department to the Maintenance Department.

Deokiesingh had also reported asked to leave the company in September.

An internal audit report in August revealed that Petrotrin paid $83.9 million for hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil which it did not receive.

Deokiesingh’s return to work in the South West Soldado Field Development Unit at Trinmar was protested by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union.

Workers also protested on December 8 when Deokiesingh was sent to the Field Maintenance Equipment Department in Santa Flora after returning to work.