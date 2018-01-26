Speed-trap cops nab 23 motorists for speeding
Traffic police officers were out early this morning in various parts of the outskirts of San Fernando with speed guns.
Along the south Trunk Road, La Romaine at about 6 am this morning, police officers stopped 23 vehicles and issued speeding tickets to drivers.
A police report said that the highest speed recorded from several motorists driving on the north and south-bound lanes was 102 kilometres per hour.
The legal speed limit on that road is 50 kph.
The exercise was conducted by Cpl Harripersad Jairaj, PCs Kerry Boochun, Alex Mohammed, Anderson Maingot and Krishna Sieunarine of the San Fernando Police Station.
Similar speed trap exercises were conducted at the Corinth Village and Cipero Road overpass.