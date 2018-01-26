Speed cops nab 23
TRAFFIC police were out early yesterday morning on the outskirts of San Fernando with speed guns.
Along the south Trunk Road, La Romaine at about 6 am, police stopped 23 vehicles and issued speeding tickets.
A police report said the highest speed recorded among several drivers in both north- and southbound lanes was 102 kmh. The legal speed limit on that road is 50 kph.
The exercise was undertaken by Cpl Harripersad Jairaj, PCs Kerry Boochun, Alex Mohammed, Anderson Maingot and Krishna Sieunarine of the San Fernando Police Station.
Similar speed traps were in place at the Corinth Village and Cipero Road overpass.