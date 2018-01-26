Sparrow finishing CD …flies home next month

Sparrow

The Mighty Sparrow is working on a 12-track album comprising ten new tracks and two remixes.

Speaking with Newsday last Friday from his New York home, Sparrow said as soon as he finishes his CD, Fyah Fury, he will be in Trinidad. “Right now I’m in the middle of it. I am trying to get the CD done and distributed by the end of the month, then I will be back home in early February.” He said he was working long hours to get it done.

The new tracks on the CD include I Don’t Know, a song based on questions that were asked of the United States Attorney General and all his responses were “I don’t know,” Money From Russia With Love, and Let Obamacare Implode. Known for producing compositions on world affairs, Sparrow is also doing a track called North Korea War, and another named Redneck Property, on US President Donald Trump.

There is also a Latin piece, Kushala, and gospelypsoes Wisdom of Christ and Teacher Jesus. Rounding off the album are Same Way and Please Tell me Why, with a remix of the latter song as well as Traitor Among Us.

Sparrow said the album is a mix of calypso, gospelypso, “reggaelypso,” ska, Latin and soca.

Of his health. Sparrow, who turns 83 on July 9, said: “My health had to be good with all the work I am doing.”

He is not yet contracted to perform anywhere for the Carnival season but says he is hoping to anyway. Last year, Sparrow was the guest performer at the Icons Calypso tent based at the Ambassador Hotel, Long Circular Road.

When contacted yesterday, manager of the tent, Weston Rawlins aka Cro Cro said if Sparrow comes for Carnival he will be singing by me. but definiete after Carnival he will be on a show with me.

The Birdie has been crowned National Calypso Monarch on eight occasions from 1956 with Jean and Dinah to 1992 with Both of Them.