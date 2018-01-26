Sans Souci man to be tried for manslaughter; nephew freed

A 38-year-old Sans Souci man has been committed to stand trial for the death of a fellow villager at the Surf Side Bar, Big Bay, in 2015.

Rickie Baccus, 38, was before Senior Magistrate Deborah Quintyne in the Sangre Grande Magistrates Court for the murder of Anthony Hagley, 31, on July 26, 2015.

Baccus' nephew Damien Cedeno, 25, also of Sans Souci, and who was also charged with Hagley's murder, was discharged by Quintyne, who found the prosecution did not make out a case against him. The magistrate also found there was no direct evidence to support the murder charge against Baccus and instead committed him to stand trial for manslaughter.

Twenty-six witnesses gave evidence in the case.

In submissions before the magistrate delivered her ruling, defence lawyer Senior Counsel Israel Khan argued there was no case to answer for murder, since none of the prosecution's witnesses testified as to who shot Hagley, a fisherman.

Khan also said was no evidence that either Baccus or Cedeno shot him.

In her ruling, Quintyne agreed there was no evidence against Cedeno and dismissed the charge against him. She also found that there was no direct evidence that Baccus deliberately killed Hagley, but because he allegedly had a gun in his possession and was not the holder of a firearm user's licence, he was engaged in an illegal act.

She also said Hagley died as a result of two gunshots to the chest and for that Baccus must answer to the charge of unlawful killing (manslaughter).

Bacchus was placed on $150,000 bail to appear in the High Court.