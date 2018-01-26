PM looks ahead to elections

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Prime Minister and People’s National Movement (PNM) political leader Dr Keith Rowley yesterday said he is looking forward to internal elections in the PNM in June.

On Wednesday, the PNM celebrated 62 years as a political party in TT.

In a radio interview, Rowley said he was not making any predictions as to whether anyone would be challenging him for leadership of the party.

Rowley was re-elected as PNM leader when the party held its internal elections in May 2014.

While that was the first time the one man-one vote system was used to elect the PNM’s leadership, Rowley said this system was always with the party at the membership level.

He recalled that expanding this to the leadership level took a considerable amount of consultation among party members.

All posts on the PNM’s executive are up for election in June. Rowley was also pleased that under his leadership, the one man-one vote system was implemented for the election of the executive of the PNM’s Tobago Island Council.

Recalling the council was established under his predecessor Patrick Manning (deceased), Rowley said he was happy to have known all three of his predecessors and worked with them. He said it is a milestone for the PNM to be alive and well after 62 years.

“Look at how many other political parties rose up during that period and how many disappeared,” Rowley observed.

He said the PNM will be going ahead with plans for a car raffle to raise funds to construct a new building next to its Balisier House headquarters.