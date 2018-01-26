Just In
N Touch
Saturday 27 January 2018
News

Murder accused who escaped nabbed in Aranguez

Breaking news. File photo

A man accused of murder who escaped from custody in November was nabbed while travelling in a vehicle with three other men and a woman on Thursday afternoon.

When the man, Hamilton Small, was found, he gave police a false name. However, when he was photographed and his prints taken, they matched with the file under his real name.

He had escaped on November 27 while being taken from the prisoner escort vehicle to the holding cell at the Arima Magistrates Court.

