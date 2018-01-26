Lawrence to fight in Spice Isle next

National boxer Sheldon Lawrence.

National light-heavyweight boxer Sheldon Lawrence will be stepping up his training as he prepares for his next bout in Grenada in the middle of March.

Lawrence stopped Sean Corbin in Round 11 in Georgetown, Guyana on Saturday night to retain his World Boxing Council (WBC) Fecarbox title. At a press conference at Alicia’s House in St Ann’s yesterday, Lawrence said he was satisfied with his performance in Guyana.

“I was very pleased with the victory. I was very happy to know that the people in Trinidad and Tobago were also happy for me,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said all the support from the TT public gave him the extra push to compete. “That gave me the strength going forward, knowing the people of Trinidad and Tobago had my back. When I am out there fighting, I am not fighting for me; I am fighting for the red, white and black to make my country proud.” Lawrence also thanked Altech Services Limited for sponsoring his fight in Guyana.

Lawrence will defend his Fecarbox title against Edmond De Clou in a fight which will be promoted by Nutmed Sports. The TT boxer said he will be prepared for the bout in Grenada.

“I have not stopped training so I will be climbing the ladder. I will be putting in more physical training, I will be more agile, stronger and fitter in the ring. My fitness would be at a different level for this fight.”

Lawrence’s manager Buxo Potts said because Lawrence defended his WBC Fecarbox title, he is line to be ranked in the top 20 in the world in his division. Potts said Lawrence has the potential to fight top opposition as people in the boxing world are recognising his talent.

Potts said, “There is a lot of energy going on around this fighter. He has established himself as one of the most devastating punchers in the division. He has also created a lot of energy in the global boxing village so now we have men like (Gennady) Golovkin, Canelo (Alvarez) and company who will be looking at him, along with a whole lot of fighters. He is in a very lucrative division.”