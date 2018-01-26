Eccles to captain TT World Cup hockey team

Solomon Eccles will captain the Trinidad and Tobago hockey team at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Germany from February 7 to 11.

The team is scheduled to leave TT on Sunday to participate in a pre tournament camp in Holland from Monday to February 3. During the pre tournament camp, the final team of 12 players for the tournament will be announced.

TT will then proceed to Berlin, Germany from February 4 for the World Cup, before returning to Trinidad on February 12.

Donny Gobinsingh will represent TT in an official capacity at this tournament as an umpire.

TT SQUAD:

Solomon Eccles (captain, Petrotrin), Ron Alexander (goalkeeper, Petrotrin), Karlos Stephen (Goalkeeper, TTDF), Marcus James (TTDF), Mickell Pierre (TTDF), Shaquille Daniel (TTDF), Akim Toussaint (Paragon), Aidan de Gannes (QPCC), Jordan Reynos (QPCC), Kristien Emmanuel (Malvern), Tariq Marcano (Malvern), Jordan Vieira (Fatima), Andrew Vieira (Fatima)

TECHNICAL TEAM:

Cindy Martin-Faustin (Head of Delegation), Kirth Davis (Manager), Raphael Govia (Coach), Darren Cowie (Assistant Coach), Karielle De Bique (Physiotherapist), Derek Ashby (Massage Therapist), Nicholas Baldeosingh (Videographer), Dr Zynul Khan (Team Doctor), Donny Gobinsingh (Umpire)