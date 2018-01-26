Despite keen performances, Soca Monarch semis a flop

Soca artiste Kerlene Joseph 'Kerlz' performs during Soca Monarch semisfinals at the Queens Park Savannah Kerlz. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED Thursday, January 26th, January.

The Queen’s Park Savannah’s Grand Stand came alive with activity on Thursday evening for the International Soca Monarch Semi-Finals, as 34 soca artistes from across the region vied for ten spots on the night of February 9 when $300,000 will be up for grabs.

However, a glitch in background music led to artiste Kerlene Joseph, aka Kerlz, leaving the stage mid-performance only to return after technicians corrected the problem. The performance of soca newbie Addelon Braveboy (Banjela) was also stalled by technical difficulties, but resumed shortly after.

Newsday spoke to several patrons who said while they were generally pleased with the performances, they were disappointed in the quality of organisation and did not plan to attend the finals.